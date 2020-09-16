STATESVILLE, NC — (Ashley) Vallas Ashely Wyatt, 94 of Statesville, NC passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She was born on February 25, 1926 in Ashe County, to the late Winton and Gladys Gentry Ashley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, Gwyn Wyatt; sisters: Ruth Woods, Helen Allen, Nancy Ashley.
She is survived by her children: Judy Rhoades, Janet Rife, Pat McCoy (Noble), Ted Wyatt (Margaret), Brenda Mabrey (Danny), Sherry Harris (Keith), Jeannie Elliott, Michelle Staley (Bill); sisters: JoAnn Davis; sixteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren that she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Eller Cemetery, Warrensville, NC with Rev. John Miles officiating.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Wyatt family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
