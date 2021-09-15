NORTH EAST — Valerie Lynn Weaver Gilbert, age 46 of North East, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the loving arms of her family.
She was born at Harford Memorial Hospital on March 2, 1975.
Valerie is survived by her husband, Dale Gilbert and daughter, Kaitlynn Gilbert. Also surviving Valerie is her father, David Weaver, her mother, Bonnie Blevins, and her dad, Eddie Blevins. Valerie is also survived by her grandmother, Fay (Ma) Weaver with whom she spent much time. Her surviving brothers are William (Bubby) Beazley, James Blevins and Richard Blevins as well as many aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Valerie grew up in North East, Maryland, graduated from North East High School in 1993, and on May 26, 2001, she married Dale. In May 2021, Dale and Valerie celebrated twenty years of marriage by renewing their vows. Valerie earned her Early Childhood Education certificate which she used to teach and care for pre-school children and infants for eight years at Tendercare Learning Center. She served as their first infant/toddler coordinator. Valerie substituted at The Tome School, was assistant cheerleading coach for two years and for four years she was head Cheerleading coach. She also volunteered in various capacities at Tome School where she touched many students' hearts. The beach was one of Valerie's favorite places to spend time and she loved going to the camper in Lewes. She also enjoyed trips to Florida and her grandmother's cabin in Virginia, but without a doubt her favorite time was the time she spent with her family. Moving to the family farm was another highlight of her life and brought her much joy. Valerie was the hub of our family and a real whiz at planning parties for every and any event. She always added flair and surprises to the many holidays and special occasions she arranged. Everyone loved to be invited to Valerie's parties. Valerie's ability to execute any craft brought us all together in fun and love. In addition to caring for her family, she took in stray cats and loved and cared for various animals over the years. Her Trude, Tilly, Kitty Girl, and Toby were her current pets. Valerie was fortunate to have lived, laughed, and loved.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Friday September 17, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. The visitations and service will be held at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street North East, MD 21901.
Interment following services in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
All COVID precautions will be taken, masks and temperature checks will be required.
Obituary loving written by the family.
