CONOWINGO — Ulysses Brittain Osborne, age 86, of Conowingo, MD passed away on June 29, 2019 at University of MD Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born in Jewell Ridge, VA, he was the son of Carl M. Osborne and May Elizabeth (Hale) Osborne, and was the devoted husband to Goldie Marie (Reed) Osborne for 67 years. In addition to his wife, Mr. Osborne is survived by two daughters, Lynn Osborne of Conowingo, MD and Camela Munoz and her husband Robert of Edgewood, MD. He is also survived by his granddaughter Brandy Billings and her husband Russell, and two great grandsons Chad May-Billings and Jacob May-Billings, all of Havre De Grace, MD. Mr. Osborne’s extended surviving family includes six sisters and one brother, and many nieces and nephews.
Ulysses, or “Ozzie”, as he was known by most, served his country in The United States Army Reserves from 1953-1955, working as a cook. Upon leaving the Army, Ozzie started a Masonry business with his brother-in-law’s; focusing on craftmanship and beautiful stonework. Later, Ozzie began working as a Meat Cutter, and eventfully retired from the Civil Service as Meat Market Manager of the APG Commissary.
In his younger years Ozzie loved coaching Little League, playing horseshoes, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid bowler, who managed the Thursday Night Men’s Bowling League for many years. In later years Ozzie’s focus shifted to his granddaughter, to whom he became the eternal doting Grandad, or PaPaw as she called him. After retiring, Ozzie and his wife cared for their young great grandsons; who were the lights of their lives, and who Ozzie adored. He also started Pappy’s Pit Beef, a catering business, with his grandson-in-law Russell. An excellent cook, Ozzie was best known for his hams, pot roasts, and sandwiches. Ozzie also became a father figure to many; mentoring, offering guidance, and life advice. An animal enthusiast; he became involved in cat/kitten fostering and rescue with his daughter Lynn, and helped with the upkeep of a local feral colony. He also became an avid bird feeder/watcher. In his last years, there was nothing Ozzie liked better than to sit back on Sunday with his Nascar, O’s, or Ravens, with a nice hefty stack of his beloved scratch offs at the ready.
The family is asking everyone to remember their dad, husband, grandfather, grandfather-in-law, and great grandfather, as the wonderful man he was. Completely genuine, honest, and decent, and a person who would do whatever he could to help others, and who loved, and was devoted to his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or any animal charity of your choice.
Services are private.
