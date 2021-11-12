NORTH EAST, MD — Ulise Linard Cole, age 88, of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Born in Pea Patch, VA, on November 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Joshua W. and Bertha A. Maggard Cole.
Mr. Cole had previously worked for Schult Mobile Homes as a carpenter. He was a loving, hard working family man who took great pride in building furniture and other various items in his very own woodworking shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spent many hours reading his Bible with them. He lived a long, full life and loved to tell stories and reminisce with those closest to him about his younger days growing up around the mountains of Virginia.
Survivors include his children, Bonnie Andrews (Richard), Shenandoah, VA, Leonard Cole, Stanley, VA, Judy Tarquini (Michael), Havre de Grace, MD, Janice Schwartz, Sevierville, TN, and Charlie Cole (Kimberly), Joppa, MD; son-in-law, Charles Sample, Perryville, MD; siblings, Delbert "Lee" Cole, White Mountain, VA, and Ernest "Jay" Cole, Benecia, CA; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Cole; children, Norma Rice and Bertha Sample; son-in-law, Robert Rice; and siblings, Charlie Cole, Ruby Daniels, Clyde Cole, and Woodrow Cole.
Visitation will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 10 AM, Monday, November 15, at the funeral home. Interment will be in West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, Colora, MD.
