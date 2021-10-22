RISING SUN — Truman Lee "Butch" Reagan, 73 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Cape Girardeau, MO, on September 5, 1948, he was the son of the late Truman and Kathryn E. (Henson) Reagan.
Butch served his country proudly during Vietnam in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Chrysler Automobile Manufacturing.
He was a member of the UAW. He loved cars, very much enjoyed working on them and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed keeping up with family and friends on Facebook. His constant companions were his beloved dogs: Molly, Cali, Holly and his grand dog, Basil.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years: Donna Reagan; four children: Randy Reagan (Rui) of Allen, TX, Elizabeth A. Weber (Ryan) of Sullivan, MO, Heather R. Billig (Timothy) of Elkton, MD and April J. Seldomridge (Tommy) of Port Deposit, MD; grandchildren: Brian, Paitan (Sam), Reagan, Zoie, Kevin, Abigail, Lila, and Keaton; great grandchildren: Journey, Willow and one more on the way.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Operation Tiny Home, in care of the funeral home.
