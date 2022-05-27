CONOWINGO — Troy Curtis Lawson, 68 yrs, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at home. Born February 20, 1954 in Street, MD, he was the son of the late Troy William and Virginia (Newman) Lawson.
Mr. Lawson was a retired maintenance mechanic of the Terumo Medical Corporation of Elkton, MD. He loved watching and attending drag races, tending to his garden, working on classic cars and spending time with his family, kids and grandkids. He attended and contributed to the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. He was a good friend to many and a great husband, father and grandfather. No matter what he was doing, he would always stop to lend a hand to anyone who asked.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Sue (Moore) Lawson; sons, Troy William Lawson and fiancé, Sarah, and Christopher James Lawson and wife, Chelsea; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Lawson and fiancé, Paul Pumpaly; grandchildren, Tiffany Lawson, Layna Paslawskyj, Cheyenne Paslawskyj, Lucas Paslawskyj, Hunter Pumpaly, and Desmond Lawson; and sister, Carol Bedsaul.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Lawson, Larry Lawson and Tommy Lawson.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, June 6, 2022, 11 AM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the memorial service.
Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be private.
A luncheon will immediately follow the services and will be held at the Pleasant View Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
