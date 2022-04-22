WILMINGTON, DE — Trevor Garrison McNabb passed away suddenly on Saturday April 16th, 2022.
Trevor was born in Newark, Delaware and graduated from Holy Angels Catholic School and the Salesianum School in Wilmington, DE. Trevor lived a true life devoted to serving others. Trevor found joy in serving his community spiritually as a committed organist at his church, Holy Angels. Trevor was an exceptional musician, mastering many instruments and bringing comfort to many whether at church, home, or on the football field as he cheered on his beloved Sals. Trevor excelled in school, earning multiple awards as well as the esteem of his peers and teachers. Trevor was well known throughout Salesianum for being there whenever a Salesian Brother needed him. Trevor was a staple of Salesianum leadership, not only for being on the Student Council, but for not being afraid to do the dirty work; staying late and coming early to help during every school event.
While still in high school, Trevor was blessed to find his true vocational calling. Trevor joined The Christiana Fire Company in June of 2015 and quickly immersed himself in the world of Emergency Services. Trevor quickly obtained multiple certifications from The Delaware State Fire School as well as becoming an Emergency Medical Responder. Trevor then joined the Singerly Fire Company in March of 2016. Trevor quickly became a part of the Singerly family and began working his way up through the ranks, always boldly leading others. Trevor was recognized for being a top responder every year, regularly making hundreds of EMS and Fire responses. Trevor became a Nationally Certified EMT in 2017. His passion for bettering himself did not stop there as he also became an IV Technician, a Field Training Officer, and completed training to be a driver as well.
Trevor could not stop there though. Trevor's passion to inspire change and to lead others led him to become The Assistant Chief for EMS in Elkton, a post he proudly held at the time of his passing. Trevor began working as a private transport EMT and joined the ranks of Saint Francis Hospital EMS, again using Salesian gentle strength to move up the ladder to become a EMT III, FTO, and served as an instructor, instilling his zeal for compassion in so many. Trevor also worked for Five Points Fire Co., Talleyville Fire Co., and the Aberdeen Fire Co. Trevor worked relentlessly to be there for his friends and family, and to be everything to everyone. He truly touched the lives of every person he saw.
We are blessed to have had Trevor for the brief time he was with us. When Trevor was not listening to a radio or responding to yet another call, Trevor was sure to be found in the company of his friends, usually with a stiff drink and having everyone crying in laughter. We know Trevor was led into the arms of God by his grandmother, Barbara Yarrusso; grandfather, Jack Yarrusso; grandfather, Gary McNabb; and close friend, Lisa Durant.
Trevor leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, David McNabb, and Melissa Yarrusso-McNabb; his brother, Dalton McNabb; his grandmother, Marcia Adams; his aunts and uncles, Brian Yarrusso, Elena and Robert Ragazzo, and Jaclynn and Robert Kelly; his cousins Dominic and Gianna Ragazzo, and Bo and Amanda Kelly; his dog Charlie; and his entire First Responder family.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24th from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue Elkton MD, 21921. A brief visitation will be held on Monday, April 25th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 82 Possum Park Rd, Newark DE, 19711. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Singerly Fire Company c/o Trevor McNabb Scholarship Fund, 300 Newark Ave, Elkton MD, 21921. Online condolences may be made to the family on mealeyfuneralhomes.com
