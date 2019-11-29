ELKTON —Tracy Copenhaver, 53, of Elkton, MD passed away November 24, 2019. Born in Baltimore County on April 19, 1966, she was the daughter of Edward Groom, Elkton, MD, and the late Page Groom.
In addition to her father, survivors include her husband, Doug Copenhaver, Elkton, MD; sons, Andrew and Taylor Copenhaver, Elkton, MD; siblings, Brad Groom (Shelly), Havre de Grace, MD, and Mandy Groom, Elkton, MD.
Services will be held privately by her family.
