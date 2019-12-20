PERRYVILLE, MD — Torrence “Tod” Davis Young, age 71, of Perryville, MD lost his 6-month battle to sarcoma cancer on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. He was born on January 3, 1948 in Wilmington, DE to the late Warren E. Young and Rosalie (Fridel) Young.
Tod began work as a computer programmer for Thiokol, which became Orbital ATK, until his retirement in 2015. He enjoyed spending time on the North East River, both at his cottage and boating along the river. Tod was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and would often talk about his favorite teams, the Eagles and Phillies, with his son Brian. He was a great Pop-Pop and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Tod is survived by this loving wife of 50 years, Ruth A. Young of Perryville, MD; son, Brian Young of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Shelley Ollis and her husband, Pete of Perryville, MD; four grandchildren: Cameron, Nathan, Ryan, Violet; and brother, Douglas Young of Oxford, PA. Tod was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Tod’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 392 Blake Rd., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Moore’s Chapel UMC” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
