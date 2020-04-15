Tonya Kay Sabla, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born in Du Quoin, Il on January 24, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lowell and Clema (Weston) Green. Tonya dedicated her life to her family as a talented homemaker. She loved spending time with the “Driveway Divas” in her neighborhood or attending University of Delaware football games. Tonya was the happiest in the company of her beloved family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Tonya was preceded in death by her husband, Markle E. Sabla and son, Stephen L. Sabla. She is survived by her children: Mark J. Sabla (Michelle) of Elkton, MD and Amy K. Wolfe (Marc) of Media, PA; grandchildren: Amber Wolfe and Addison Wolfe; and canine companion, Ginger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tonya’s memory to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.