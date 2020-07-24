NEWARK, DE — Tonya Kay Sabla, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.

A full obituary can be found at spicermullikin.com

