ELKTON, MD — Tony Short, age 52, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Tony was a life long carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and liked his fireball.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Jacqueline Short and Robert Jones.
Tony is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Minker-Short; his children, Tyler Short, Emily Dean and Mitchell Minker, III and their siblings, Zack, Kelsey, and Kaylee Short and his brother, Jeffrey and Mandy Short
Funeral Services will be at 2 pm on Thursday, July 29 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1pm.
Contributions in Tony's memory may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
