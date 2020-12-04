MARDELA SPRINGS — Tommy Ray Raines, 56, of Mardela Springs, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28th. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Lisa Raines Wright, Mark Trosino, Tommy Raines, Jr., Lily Raines, and Madelyn Raye Raines; three grandchildren, six brothers and four sisters.
