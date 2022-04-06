ELKTON — Tommy Jack Davis, 48, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Born December 7, 1973, in Balboa, California, after a lifelong battle with Marfan Syndrome.
Survived by his daughter, Cheyenne Lily Davis, born July 19, 2004, his son Dominick Ron Davis, born November 14, 2006, of Elkton, MD, his father, Tommy Jack Davis, of Porterville, CA, his mother Judith Gregg Davis of Elkton, MD, his brother Brian Harold Davis of Elkton, MD, his grandmother Ruby Lee Davis of Porterville, CA, two nieces, four cousins, and Aunts and Uncles.
He was always positive and uplifting. Tommy loved raising his two children and having long talks with them, loved family, swimming, all kinds of animals especially playing with his dogs, and he absolutely loved cooking crazy meals with his son.
He is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Gregg Davis, grandparents, Raymond and Joan Gregg, and grandfather, Tomie James Davis.
Tommy wanted his remains to be donated to the Anatomy Gift Registry. There will be a celebration of his life in summer of 2022.
