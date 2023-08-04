ELKTON — Tommy Eugene Rose, Sr. passed away on July 30, 2023 at the age of 85. He was born on November 27, 1937 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Jessie Willard Rose and Lula Mae (Cobb) Roland.
Tommy was a frequent visitor of Venice, FL where he would visit three months every winter. Tommy was a proud Union Lineman that travel a lot for his work. In his spare time, Tommy enjoyed spending time with his family and frequently would watch his son fish at the North East Town Park. Attending family functions was one of his favorite things to do. Tommy was a proud member of the United States Army, where he served for 4 years as a Seaman Deckhand. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion, Post 15, in Elkton, MD. Everyone who knew Tommy knew that he was set in his ways but loved him anyways and will miss him dearly.
Tommy is survived by his nine children: Craig Perry Rose, Tommy Eugene Rose, Jr. (Deborah), David Michael Rose (Hisayo), Steven William Rose, Karen Cecelia Colvin (Shawn), Kenneth Adam Rose (Mel), Carla Marie Alkanowski (Cas), Tina, and Christine; sister, Betty R. Wilson; brother, Jessie Willard Rose, Jr.; seventeen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main St. Elkton, MD 21921 on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:00pm, where family and friends may begin visiting at 1:00pm. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
