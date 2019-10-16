PERRYVILLE — Todd Johnathan Bines, 56 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born June 17, 1963 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late William Thomas Bines, Jr. and Iva Waneta Rineholt Bines.
Todd is survived by his son, Willis Patrick O’Brien of Perryville, MD; sister-in-law, Janet L. Bines of Perryville, MD; niece, Erin L. McMaster of Delta, PA; and nephew, Brian T. Bines of Port Deposit, MD.
In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Bines III.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneral homemd.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.