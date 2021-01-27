WARWICK, MD — Tina Marie Shellender, age 62, of Warwick, MD, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Born in Elkton on January 24, 1959, she was the daughter of Lewis M. and Flora Adams Shellender of Warwick.
Miss Shellender loved spending time with her family, especially her nephew. She also enjoyed baking and cooking.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her sister, Belinda Futty (Mike), North East, MD; and nephew, Justin Futty.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
