ELKTON — Tina Marie Crabtree, age 63 of Elkton, MD passed away on May 30, 2022. She was born on July 13, 1958 in Philadelphia, PA to Angelina (Monastra) Sherwood and the late William Thomas Mason, Sr.
Tina was a kind hearted person. She was very family oriented and dedicated a lot of her time to her grandchildren, where she helped mold them into who they are today. She was extremely close with her daughter, Tina and they always did things together. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing computer games.
Tina is survived by her son, Billy Wayne Crabtree; daughter, Tina Marie Garvey; mother, Angelina Sherwood; grandchildren: Skylar Rose Crabtree and Deckland Thomas Garvey; sisters: Nina Murphy and Debbie; and brothers: Shawn and Jason McElroy.
In addition to her father, Tina is preceded in death by her brother, William Mason, Jr.
Services for Tina will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Billy Crabtree to help pay for the funeral expenses. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
