ELKTON, MD — Tina Marie Cox-Stanton, age 57, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Born in Delaware on April 21, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Leake Cox.

Ms. Cox-Stanton was a homemaker.

Survivors include her children, Tabitha Vazquez (Mackie), Nathan Brooks (Melissa), both of North East, MD, and Victoria Cox-Brooks (Josh), Havre de Grace, MD; grandchildren, Ja’diel Vazquez, Melanie Brooks, and Jayden and Nolie Appold; and siblings, Loretta Moran (Jim), McKinleyville, CA, Audrey Russell, Ernest Cox, Jr. (Christine), Newark, DE, and David Cox, Albuquerque, NM.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox-Stanton was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia McCraw and Hobart Cox.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, Colora, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Cox-Stanton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.