ELKTON, MD — Tina Marie Cox-Stanton, age 57, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Born in Delaware on April 21, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Leake Cox.
Ms. Cox-Stanton was a homemaker.
Survivors include her children, Tabitha Vazquez (Mackie), Nathan Brooks (Melissa), both of North East, MD, and Victoria Cox-Brooks (Josh), Havre de Grace, MD; grandchildren, Ja’diel Vazquez, Melanie Brooks, and Jayden and Nolie Appold; and siblings, Loretta Moran (Jim), McKinleyville, CA, Audrey Russell, Ernest Cox, Jr. (Christine), Newark, DE, and David Cox, Albuquerque, NM.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox-Stanton was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia McCraw and Hobart Cox.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, Colora, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.