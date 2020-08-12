NORTH EAST — Timothy Loyd Soles, of North East, MD, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was 72. Mr. Soles was born in Hagerstown, MD, to Seymour and Vivian Hart Soles. He was the loving husband of the late Bonnie Soles, father of Brian T. Soles (Kelly), and Jennifer Lynn Soles, step-father of Dwayne Liverman (Christina) and Timothy Liverman. Mr. Soles was the grandfather of Jessica Teryn Soles and Casey Madison Soles, and brother of the late Sandra Lee Brogan.
Mr. Soles served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He worked a variety of jobs over the years including long stints at American Cyanamid and Frito Lay, from which he retired. Mr. Soles was a member of American Legion Post 47. In his later years when he wasn’t with his ‘extended family’ at Woody’s Crab House, you would find him enjoying the serenity of the North East River.
Services for Mr. Soles will be private.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.