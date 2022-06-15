ELKTON, MD — Timothy "Timmy" Lee Clugston, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Timmy was born in Elkton, Maryland on July 10, 1991. He graduated from Bohemia Manor High and the Cecil County School of Technology in 2009. Over the years, Timmy enjoyed employment as a mechanic, farmhand, and handyman. Timmy was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything! He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and spending time in the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia.
Timmy was preceded in death by his daughter, Tegan Lee Clugston, and grandfather, Ed Simm.
Timmy is survived by his son, Jeremy Thompson; father, Tim Clugston; mother, Misty Simm; step-mother, Tina Clugston; grandparents, Lee and Barbara Clugston and Judy Simm; step-brothers, Peter Foster and Michael Foster; uncle, Doug Simm (Shannon); aunts, Leslie Clugston and Susan Buckworth (Will); and cousins: Sammy, Ricky, Nathan, Gracie, and Emmie.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Jeremy Thompson's educational fund, checks payable to Michele "Misty" Simm c/o Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
