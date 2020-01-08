CONOWINGO —Timothy W. Estep, 51 of Nelsonville, WI passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Born in Baltimore to Lorretta Estep and the late Robert Estep.
Tim is survived by his two children, his mother, brother, sister, brother-in-law, two nephews, and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2018.
Tim was employed with Alchemy Concrete in Wisconsin. When he wasn’t working he loved hunting, fishing, and hiking. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends whenever he came home to visit.
Tim was an organ donor and wanted his body donated to research for his type of cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). Therefore, no funeral services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.