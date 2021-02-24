NORTH EAST — Timothy (Tim) D. Brooks, age 75, a lifelong resident of Cecil County, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Tim was born in Havre de Grace, MD on September 10, 1945 to the late Jesse Lee and Mertis Brooks. He was a graduate of Rising Sun High School, attended Goldey-Beacom College and the Florida Institute of Business.
Tim was the owner/operator of Rising Sun Log Corporation. As the only Master Logger in Cecil County, he took great pride in forest conservation for more than 50 years. Tim’s greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Randy Brooks of North East, MD; his daughters: Michelle Brooks of North East, MD and Amber Mitchell (Darrell) of Havre de Grace, MD; son, David McHenry of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Kaylee McNeil and Darren Mitchell-Harris of Havre de Grace, MD and his dedicated fur baby, Jasmen.
Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, cheating at cards, eating good food and taking walks. When he wasn’t out looking for nice “tracks of timber”, he could be found on the closest dance floor.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tim’s name can be made to “The National Forest Foundation” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
