ELKTON — Timothy B. Smith (79) passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing and service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Newark United Methodist Church. Interment will be private in Rose Bank Cemetery.
For full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.