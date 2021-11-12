PERRYVILLE — Timmy Lee Jackson, 60, of Perryville, Maryland has died after a five-year battle with lung cancer. Born on September 6, 1961, in Essex, Missouri he was the son of the late Emma and EJ Jackson both of Haywood City, MO. Tim proudly served his country in the United States Army for 21 years serving in both Germany and Korea. After retiring, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in health education from Morgan State University, then his master's degree in Public Health from Walden University. For the next ten years he dedicated his life to providing at-risk youth with the skills necessary to become productive citizens at Freestate Challenge Academy. Tim is survived by his wife Debra, daughter Krista of Glen Burnie, his step-daughter Emily of Elkton, granddaughter Anastasia, sisters Mattie, Norma, Flora and Kathy Jackson, and brothers Thomas, Raymond, Gary, and Keith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Tim by making a donation in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.