ELKTON — Timmy D. Chenault, born January 30, 1959, passed away from health issues on July 31, 2020.
He leaves behind his mother, Bertha V. Medeiros; two brothers, Autry and Art Chenault; and two sisters, Jane Reed and Debbie Duquette. He is also survived by two sons, Timothy Paul and Robbie Dean. He is predeceased by his sister, Bertha Ann Chenault.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.