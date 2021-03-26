PERRYVILLE — Tim Coudon, 63, of Perryville, MD passed peacefully into God’s loving arms on Monday, March 22, 2021.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Leslie, and beloved daughter Sarah; brother Wilson L. Coudon and wife Nancy; brother George P.W. Coudon and wife Judy; as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by brother Joseph Coudon VII, and parents, Joseph Coudon VI and Katherine Coudon Murphy.
Tim was a graduate of Perryville High School, Class of 1975, and attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL for several years. His career path changed as he went on to employment with Amtrak. During his 35 years of service with Amtrak, he was employed as a block operator, rules instructor, and train dispatcher.
Throughout his life, Tim had an adventurous spirit, as evidenced by his love for motorcycles, flying, boating, kayaking, hunting, tractors, muscle cars, and more recently, his prized Corvette and Polaris Ranger.
Of all the places Tim has been, his favorite place in the world was undoubtedly the Coudon family farm, Woodlands. He spent many happy childhood summers at Woodlands before his family permanently moved to Maryland. A lifelong dream was achieved when Tim and Leslie built their home on the farm in 2001. He spent these last years lovingly helping to maintain the farm and happily mowing for endless hours.
Tim loved people, and he accepted everyone unconditionally. He could always be counted on for all kinds of fun and adventure, and was always ready for a good time. The overwhelming response his family has received since his passing demonstrates how much the love and respect he gave to others was reciprocated.
We are sad we cannot celebrate his life how we would like at this time. A private service for family will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church at 315 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
