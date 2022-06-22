NORTH EAST — Thomas Woodward Trainer, III, 85 of North East, MD, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Chester, PA, on September 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas Woodward Trainer Jr. and Helen Shaw (Price) Trainer.
Thomas was named after his grandfather, Thomas Woodward Trainer, famous businessman and mayor of Chester, PA. He was raised in North East, MD on the family, White Point Farm, where he passed away. Tommy and his brothers helped with the day to day activities of the dairy and egg produce operations.
His first six years of schooling, he attended North East Public Schools, then went on to the Episcopal Academy in Merion Station, PA with his brother Robert and cousins from 1949-1956. He attended Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA from 1956-1958. He left school to serve in the U.S. Army 21st Aviation, Fort Rucker, AL from 1958-1960. After his honorable discharge, he returned to pursue his degree with the University of MD, College Park, MD from 1960-1961. Thomas returned home and entered into the yacht business. He successfully accomplished his mission by becoming the owner/operator of McDaniel Yacht Basin, Inc. in 1961, until he sold the business and retired in 2017. Which became one of the largest marina complexes on the Chesapeake Bay for many years.
Thomas married his beloved wife, Selina M. Biles on December 3, 1963, and together they raised 4 children and 5 grandchildren. They were married for 58 wonderful years when she passed away on October 2, 2021.
Being very civic minded, Thomas devoted countless hours to many community and charitable organizations including: member and past vestry member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD, past campaign chairman and director of the March of Dimes, member for 36 years and past president of Elkton Rotary Club, also serving on the board of directors, past president and board member of the Community Chest of Cecil County United Fund, current member and serving on the Advisory Board of State of Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources, Annapolis, MD, member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Hollingsworth Chapter, president of Trainer Enterprises, North East, MD, past member of the Economic Development Commission of Cecil County, past member of the State Private Industry Council Founding Organization of Cecil County, current member, past president and board member of the North East Chamber of Commerce, member of Attorney Grievance Commission for the State of Maryland, past appointed member of the Critical Area Commission for the State of Maryland, Cecil County Board, past member, serving on the executive and finance committees of Harford Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, past appointed member of the Upper Chesapeake Health Systems, Fallston, MD while serving as secretary of the board, and on the executive, nominating and planning committees, founding member and board member of MD Marine Trades Association, where he served as Vice President, Present of TTS Corporation and owner of waterfront restaurant in North East, MD, member of Yacht Architects & Brokers and Marine Operators Assoc. of America, past board member of the YMCA of Cecil County, member of the North East Investment Club since 1964, having served as past president, life member of the North East River Yacht Club since 1961, member of Equitable Trust Bank, serving on the Board of Directors and as past Secretary, and member of the Board of Directors of Upper Bay Marine Trades Association.
He is lovingly survived by his children: Kimberly Price Trainer, Thomas Woodward Trainer, IV, Selina Jamison Lambert all of Elkton, MD, and Bruce Biles Jamison of Aberdeen, MD; 3 brothers: Robert Trainer of Lancaster, PA, David P. Trainer, Wilmington, DE and Edward E. Trainer of North East, MD; and 5 grandchildren: Zachary Price Trainer, Julia Beatrice Cimorse-Otteni, Andrew Pratt Jamison, Amy Jamison Willey, Anna Jamison Norman; 6 great grandchildren with 1 on the way. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Interment will follow next to his beloved wife in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.