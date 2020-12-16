ELKTON, MD — Thomas William Jones, age 87, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Born in Freeport, NY, on November 20, 1933, he was the son of the late Thomas Q. and Ella Dixon Jones.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Jones retired as a surveyor with the Operating Union of Engineers, Long Island, NY. An avid art enthusiast, he loved to paint and draw.
Survivors include his sons, Thomas C. Jones and wife, Laura, Elkton, MD, and Robert W. Jones, Fort Myers, FL; and grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley, Katherine, and Emily Jones.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Anna C. Jones; and his brother, Robert G. Jones.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, December 21, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in North East United Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.