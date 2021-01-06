ELKTON, MD — Thomas William Bishop, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. Born in Houlton, ME, on August 12, 1939, he was the son of the late William and Virginia Colton Bishop.
Tom loved his family and his country. He was a proud Marine who fought three tours in Vietnam, earning four Purple Hearts. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 31 years of service, serving as Master Gunnery Sergeant and Chief of Security for HMX-1 under President Ronald Reagan. Tom was an avid long-distance and marathon runner, winning some and running in places like Oahu, Boston, and London. “Mr. B” retired from his second career as parking enforcement officer for the Elkton Police Department after 12 years. He was a life member of the VFW, the Marine Corps League, the Military Order of the Devil Dogs, the American Legion, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and Disabled American Veterans. Tom was a true hero in so many ways and will be sorely missed.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Anna Weaverling Bishop; children, Bonnie Brown (Richard), New Bern, NC, Holly Ayers (Wayne), North East, MD, Tammy Matchett (Dois), Topeka, KS, Donald Smith (Linda), Riva, MD, and Deborah Walls, Elkton, MD; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald Bishop and Elaine Thibodeau.
Visitation will be held from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service and interment with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203, or at support.nmcrs.org.
