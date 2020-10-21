MILLVILLE, DE — Thomas “Tommy” James Vernon of Millville, DE, age 73, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late James Lee Vernon and Rhoda Estelle (Carter) Vernon.
Tommy graduated from Rising Sun High School and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Maryland University College. After high school, he worked as barracks clerk for the Maryland State Police department until he joined the Air Force in 1966, where he served in Vietnam, the Philippines and England. After Tommy was discharged from the service in 1970, he became a Metropolitan Police Officer for a short time before transferring over to the Prince Georges Police Department in Maryland. In 1985 he retired due to medical issues and started working for the Anne Arundel County Government as a background investigator for the police. Tommy retired on 2015 after 30 years of service.
Tommy was a lifetime member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89 in Prince Georges County as well as the Harmony Masonic Lodge of Port Deposit, MD and American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD.
Tommy loved cars, having owned at 1956 Ford F-100 pick up as well as his baby, his 1933 Ford 3-window coupe. A member of Bay Area Hot Rods, he attended many car shows throughout the country and became friends with many other street rod enthusiasts. Tommy also enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Donna Vernon of Millville, DE and sister-in-law, Dena Ennis, brother-in-law, David (Stacey) Bolen and mother-in-law, Marie Bolen. He will be missed by his niece, nephews and their children. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6pm — 8pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Tommy’s life will be held 11am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10am. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
