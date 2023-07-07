RISING SUN — Thomas "Teddy" Edward Braddock, of Rising Sun, MD, passed peacefully from this life on June 30, 2023 surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. He was 67.
Teddy was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Elizabeth Janet Witt Roberts and Thomas Edward Bessellieu. He was the devoted husband of 48 years to Tammy Todd Braddock, loving father of Tosha Ty Brewer (Kristopher), Tonya Ty Braddock Gonzales (Matthew Gonzales), and Daniel Scott Braddock (Britta Steiner Alexander). Grandfather of Sheldon Grant Janz, Jr., Zachariah Thomas Janz, Kai Jarod Brewer, Alexis Michelle Brewer, Kaelyn Jade Hawes (Damian), Ava Grace Braddock, Gavin Scott Braddock, Haven Leigh Braddock, and Liv Harper Elisabeth Gonzales. He was the brother of Margaret Denise Bessellieu and Cindy Bessellieu Minges. As well, he is survived by numerous loving cousins and extended family local to the area.
He graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1975. He was Plant Manager at J.M. Huber Corporation, recognized as a committed and dedicated employee. He retired in 2016 after 32 years of service. During this time he also owned multiple businesses in Oxford, PA. He had an impeccable work ethic and was driven to provide for his family.
Teddy Braddock enjoyed Civil War Reenactments and had a bit part in the movie Gods and Generals. He was an avid history buff, ardent reader of the Bible, specifically the book of Daniel and Revelations, enjoyed genealogy and family research, loved classic cars, going to the beach and grilling. He attended Mountain Christian Church. His biggest love was being with his family who loved him deeply. He had a wonderful sense of humor, liked to have fun and make people laugh. His friends and family admired his strong faith as well as his profound love for God. His beautiful blue eyes were often noticed and complemented and will never be forgotten.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10-11 AM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun, Maryland. A luncheon is planned at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit, MD following interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family are requesting donations in his memory which will go to the Brookview Cemetery (restorations) and/or PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease) Foundation. Please visit the link to contribute: https://everloved.com/life-of/thomas-braddock/donate/
Pallbearers will be Scott Braddock, Grant Janz, Zachariah Janz, Kris Brewer, Matthew Gonzales, Gavin Braddock.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Revelation 21:4
The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 147:3
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.