ELKTON — Thomas Dale Sexton, age 57 of Elkton, MD passed away on May 27, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 16, 1964 in Elkton, MD to the late Bernard A. Sexton and Mary S. (Schirling) Sexton.
Tom was the Director of Manufacturing for Terumo Medical Corporation, where he worked for 32 years. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, spending time at the beach, and traveling with his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Susan L. Sexton; children: Brandon Sexton and his wife, Bethany and Michael Devaux and his wife, Stephanie; grandchildren: Braydon and Dayton Sexton, and Michael and Mason Devaux; former spouse, Terri Lynn Sexton; sisters: Mary Lorraine Biddle and her husband, Harry, and Brenda A. Sexton and her husband, Len Wilson; and his beloved chocolate Labrador, Delilah.
In accordance to Tom's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to, "American Cancer Society" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
