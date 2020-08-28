NORTH EAST — Thomas Revie Ford passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Union Hospital of Cecil County. He was 65.
He was employed by the Baltimore City Department of Social Services.
He was also a member of Hiram Lodge # 616 in Altoona, PA and Boumi Shrine in Baltimore, as well as other Masonic organizations.
Interment will be private.
