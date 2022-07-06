EARLEVILLE — Thomas Patrick Jackowski, 83 of Earleville, Maryland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with a terminal illness. Tom was born in Nanticoke, PA and was the son of the late Walter and Josephine Jackowski.
Growing up in Niagara Falls, New York Tom enlisted in the Marine Corp Reserves and was honorably discharged after completing his active duty in 1958. Pursuing his education, he attended Penn State University achieving his Associates Degree. Tom worked for many years on the Pennsylvania Railroad as a "track supervisor" eventually taking his family back to Niagara Falls where he then began his 34-year career with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation (now known as National Grid).
After retiring, Tom and his wife Barbara moved to Crystal Beach Manor in 1998 to the area of his wife's family cottage. There he enjoyed boating and time on the beach. He was a member of the Crystal Beach Civic Association for many years doing landscaping and maintenance of the pavilion. He enjoyed being outside doing yard work, planting his gardens, and mowing his grass where he was always followed by his dog. He liked watching the birds and tending to the flowers. He was also an avid Football fan. In earlier years Tom enjoyed camping with his family coaching his children's little league teams and supporting his boys in their music endeavors. Throughout the years he was a member of Saint Dennis church the "knights of Columbus and the Moose Lodge".
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara (Giovan) Jackowski, Son-Christopher of Earlville, Daughter-Karen Scott (Bob) of Syracuse, New York, Son-Michael of Syracuse, New York, Daughter-Sally Stabb (Bernie) of Syracuse, New York, Daughter-Victoria Webster of Scottsdale Arizona. Five grandchildren, (Steven, Brian, Sarah, Zackary, Owen) and 3 great grandchildren (Noah, Gracelynn, Hadley) and his buddy, his dog Simon.
A viewing will be held Thursday July 7, 2022 from 6 to 8pm at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross Street, Galena, MD. Mass will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11am at St Dennis Church, 153 N. Main St. Galena, MD. Burial will be private.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Jackowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
