NORTH EAST — Thomas Ocasio III, age 16, of North East, MD passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Fort Bragg, NC, he is the son of Amy (Piper) Ocasio of North East. He played football and baseball for North East High School and had plans of joining the U.S. Army and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, uncle and other family members. Thomas was proud to be an American, looked forward to serving his country and making America great again. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, hunting, eating crabs, watching Hallmark movies with his mom, motorcycles and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his mother, Thomas is survived by sister, Michaela Ocasio; grandparents, Dale and Lynn Piper; aunts and uncles, Leah Dove, Holly (Josh) Meador, Christine (Billy) Piper and April (Matthew) Okerson; and cousins, Elijah Dove, Dalynn Dove, Malakai Meador, Brayden Meador, Asher Meador, Adella Piper, Micah Okerson, Aaron Okerson, and Jacob Okerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the Ocasio family, in care of: Riverside Community Church, 2625 Carsins Run Rd., Aberdeen, Maryland 21001
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.