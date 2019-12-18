ELKTON, MD — Thomas N. McIntire, Jr., 94, of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Elkton on January 16, 1925, he was the only child of Thomas N. Sr. and Emma Haller McIntire.
A U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, Mr. McIntire had served as Elkton’s Chief of Police from 1963 until 1980 and was a District Court Commissioner for 13 years. He was a life member of Singerly Fire Company and a member of American Legion Cecil Post 15, Elkton, VFW Post 8175, Elkton and had been a member of Elkton Town Police FOP Lodge 124.
Survivors include his children, Meg Quinn, Oakland, MD, Dorothy Dixon, North East, MD, and Kay Dowell (Ed), Mark McIntire, Sr., John McIntire and Mary McIntire (Mike Ragan) all of Elkton, MD; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McIntire was preceded in death by a son, Nick McIntire.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton MD 21921 with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company or Maryland Special Olympics in care of the funeral home at the above address.
