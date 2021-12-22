SUDLERSVILLE, MD — Thomas M. Ansalvish, 41, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Born in Elkton on January 21, 1980, he was the son of Sharon Rash Dilks and Robert Ansalvish.
Mr. Ansalvish was a construction worker.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Dilks and her husband, Thomas, Sudlersville, MD and his father, Robert Ansalvish, Bear, DE; loving companion, Amanda Hendrickson; children, Mitchell Johansen, Perryville, MD, Mason, T.J., Hunter, Rylee and Bryson Ansalvish, all of North East, MD and Brennan Ansalvish, Elkton, MD; siblings, Bobby Ansalvish, Cecilton, MD, Mike Ansalvish (Nicole), Morganton, NC, Cody Steele (Kate), Elkton, MD, Jennifer Swope, Calvert, MD, Jennifer Lee (Shane), and Derrick Schmidt (Nikki), all of NC and Colin Schmidt (Staci), DE; maternal grandmother, Carol Rash, paternal grandmother, Joan Ansalvish, aunt, Debbie Troy and uncle, Douglas Rash.
Visitation will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, December 15 with a memorial service at 1 PM at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will take place in the Rash Family Cemetery, Creston, NC on Friday, December 17, 2021.
