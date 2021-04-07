RISING SUN — Thomas Melvin Miller, 92 years, of Rising Sun, Md., passed away peacefully at his home just after sunset on April 1,2021, surrounded by his family and loving wife of 73 years, Wilma Irene Gwaltney. They had a wonderful marriage blessed by a houseful of children and plenty of love.
Born and raised in Rising Sun, he was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Louis and Lillian Adams Miller.
Mr. Miller was a member of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church. He worked as a tree trimmer for Hinkle and McCoy before working as a painter for Robert Marshall. He was often amused and enjoyed the “young” fellows he worked with over the years — chuckling how naive and carefree they were.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Wilma Irene Gwaltney Miller of Rising Sun; ten of his twelve children: Diane, wife of Pleaz Davidson of Oneida, Kent.; Marjorie, wife of Pascall Snyder of Appomattox, Va.; Linda, wife of Marvin Clarke of Martinsburg, W.V.; Thomas Melvin, Jr. and wife, Joy, of Port Deposit, Md.; Jeanne, wife of Robert Fisher of Hamburg, Pa.; Jesse and wife, Molley, of Millsboro, Del.; Barry and wife, Linda, of Port Deposit, Md.; Mark Russell (Rusty) and wife, Lynda, of Rising Sun; Myra, wife of Bert Belote of Colora, Md.; David and wife, Donna, of Rising Sun; and blessed with 31 grandchildren and countless great grandchildren.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by infant daughter, Karen, grown daughter, Beverley; two grandchildren, Jason, and Andy; and infant great-granddaughter, Sophina.
Mr. Miller was truly the patriarch of a large loving family, and a very proud man who worked hard to provide for his family over the years often depriving himself of any luxury. His greatest asset was his smile and laughing. Always the jokester, he loved playing with his grandchildren. He had a rich life — rich in the way it matters. He raised sons that respected him and daughters that adored him. After retirement he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on cars and mowing his grass. He also maintained the church lawn for years. His favorite pastime was sitting on his front porch watching for family and friends, ready to tell another story, and watching his Amish neighbors working their fields. With all the holidays, birthdays, etc., he was always there celebrating life to its fullest.
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure as evidenced by the more than 60 pictures and postings on facebook by family members and loved ones. His legacy lives on and he will be missed.
The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to Amedisys Hospice for their support and comfort.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 1 PM, at the West Nottingham Cemetery of Colora, MD. Pastor Kenneth Coleman of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
