CHESAPEAKE CITY — Thomas LeRoy Foard lll, age 69, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away September 30,2021. He was born on March 19,1952 in Wilmington, DE to the late Thomas LeRoy Foard Jr. and Helen V. Foard.
Tom graduated Bohemia Manor High School class of 1970. He went on to serve in the U.S Army later serving in the National Guard. He worked as a truck driver in addition to owning his own farm. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time, but above all he cherished his time spent with his grandson, Thomas V.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Beth Foard of Chesapeake City, MD; one son, Thomas (Tommy) LeRoy Foard IV his fiancé Leigh, of Chesapeake City, MD; one grandson Thomas LeRoy Foard V; one sister Marilyn F. DelCasale her husband, Mike of Houston, TX.
Services will be held, Wednesday, October 6,2021 at 11am where friends may call one hour prior in the R.T Foard Funeral Home 318 George Street Chesapeake City, MD. Also, there is a visitation on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6-8 pm in the R.T Foard Funeral Home, Chesapeake City, MD. Burial will be held in the Bethel Cemetery in Chesapeake City, MD following the services, Wednesday, October 6, 2021. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Foard, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
