PERRYVILLE — Thomas Lee Guidry, 62 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at home. Born June 25, 1958 in Maryland he was the son of Robert L. Guidry and the late Diana Wolford Maldeis.
Thomas is survived by his father, Robert L. Guidry; sister, Melissa R. Walker; two nephews, Colin Walker and Zack Haynie.
In addition to his mother, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Guidry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.monarchrecovery.org
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, 1 PM, Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.