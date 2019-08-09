ELKTON, MD — Thomas Lee Osborne, age 33, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born in Elkton on October 29, 1985, he was the son of Teresa McCarthy Smith (Jerry), Millsboro, DE, and Tommy Osborne, Elkton, MD.
Mr. Osborne had worked in the construction industry as a general laborer. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, he enjoyed play acting for wrestling.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his sister, Jessica Osborne Brown (Shaun), Camden, NY; and maternal grandmother, Roberta McKinney (Shelby), Newark, DE.
Mr. Osborne was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas McCarthy; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Louise Harter.
Funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Interment in Union Cemetery, Union Church Road, Elkton, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 13.
The family requests for those attending the funeral service, to please wear your Eagles or Phillies gear.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
