LITITZ — Thomas K. Girvin, 78, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Mt. Nebo, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Eva A. Owen Girvin. Tom was the loving husband of Donna K. Miller Girvin, and they observed their 34th wedding anniversary in May of this year. He was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. A United States Army Veteran, he proudly enlisted and served his country in Vietnam in the 1st Cavalry Division. Tom attended and graduated from Reppert Auction School in Auburn, Indiana. For over 50 years Tom worked as an auctioneer- specializing in real estate, antique and estate sales and ultimately ended up working full time as a professional automobile auctioneer. Tom worked at many auto auctions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and across the Mid Atlantic Region, including Manheim Auto Auction, Manheim New Jersey and Garden Spot Auto Auction to name a few. Tom's ability and experience led to him being chosen as the head auctioneer at both Manheim Auto Auction and Manheim New Jersey. He was a member of the South East Chapter Auctioneer's Association and the Pennsylvania Auctioneer's Association, where he served as state director. In 2010 Tom was inducted into the Pennsylvania Auctioneer's Association Hall of fame. He was instrumental in starting the Auctioneer Training program at several auto auctions as his quiet, calm demeanor and ability to lead by example as much by word made him a great leader and teacher. Tom and his wife enjoyed the nine years they lived in Elkmore, MD, where they enjoyed boating, fishing and simply living near the Chesapeake. He enjoyed playing golf, trips to Florida, family vacations in the Outer Banks, and John Wayne movies. Throughout his life he helped so many without being asked or ever seeking recognition. His generosity and kindness knew no limits. He always believed in and saw the best in everyone and spent his entire life looking for the silver lining in everything, evidenced by his brave and courageous battle for over 20 years with Parkinson's Disease. An excellent story teller, Tom would make up the most elaborate stories for loved ones and friends to listen to and share laughs with. He loved animals throughout his entire life, from the years of growing up with farm animals to later rescuing many dogs and cats with his wife. More than anything Tom enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he cherished.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Donna, are two sons: Matthew and Jason Girvin, two daughters: Dr. Carrie A. Poore, wife of Jon, of North East, MD; Ashley N. May, of Kimberton, PA; three grandchildren: Sophia, Henry, and Jack of Kimberton, PA; a sister; Carol Sue wife of David Townsley, of Ephrata; a brother-in-law, Robert Mussmon, and Helen Campbell, fiancé of his late father. Preceding him in death are a step mother, Edie Girvin; a brother, Gerald Girvin; a sister; Linda Mussmon; and a son-in-law, Andrew Brenner.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Building 1, fourth floor A. As well as the Doctors and Palliative Care Doctors for the extraordinary care and love that Tom was given while he was a patient on the 4th Floor.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday, September 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can send donations in Tom's honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, a charity that Tom loved, or to The Lebanon VA CLC (Nursing Home). In remembrance of Tom, his family encourages anyone who feels led to volunteer their time at their local VA visiting the folks who live there and to share the kind of love Tom always did. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.