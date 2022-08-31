BROOKSVILLE, FL — Thomas Joseph Kermode, Jr. passed away on August 27, 2022 in Brooksville, Florida at the age of 70 after a brief illness.
Tom was born in Jersey City, NJ and attended North Bergen High School. After graduating from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics, Tom earned his FAA License and later earned a BS in Business Management. Tom's career in corporate and private aviation took him all over the world. He loved traveling, meeting people and experiencing the food and cultures of other countries. It would be difficult to find someone who knew Tom and didn't love him. Tom was part of the Scott Paper Flight Department in Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, was third crew member with the aircraft of a private Venezuelan family, taught for Flight Safety in New Castle Delaware and wound up his 47 year career in aviation as a Field Service Representative with Bombardier Aerospace.
Tom is survived by his adoring wife of 34 years, Lauren Hadley Kermode, his three step-children, John Richardson, Jr. (Maria), Samuel Richardson (Lisa) and Claire Richardson Kilburn (Michael), many grandchildren who loved him dearly as well as two children from his first marriage.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Cecil County, Maryland where Tom and Lauren met then made their home together for most of their marriage.
