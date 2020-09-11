NORTH EAST — Thomas James Mason, 77 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Perry Point VA Medical Center, Perry Point, MD.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Charlie and Annie (Silverholz) Mason. He was the husband of the late Irma Mae Mason who preceded him in death December 11, 2018.
Thomas served his country proudly in the Army during Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as an Auto Body Painter. He enjoyed breeding and showing his Cocker Spaniel dogs with his wife, Irma.
Survivors include his three daughters: Theresa Barbera of Shrewsbury, PA, Nancy Mason of Bel Air, MD and Dawn Baldridge of North East, MD; two brothers: Michael Mason and Charles Mason; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Memorial donations may be made to ALZ.org.
