RISING SUN — Thomas “Tom” Rogers, age 53 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1966 in Elkton, MD to Thomas Frederick Rogers, Sr. and Logean Elizabeth Rogers.
Tom was a family man and a memorable community man. He enjoyed cooking soups and loved to go fishing with his family. He owned an auto mechanics shop in Rising Sun called Sunshine Auto. Tom helped many people in his community with their auto repair needs. He will be missed by many.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lorraine May Rogers; son, Thomas Frederick Rogers, III of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Whitney D. Rogers of Rising Sun, MD; sisters: Kimberly G. Rogers of Mims, FL and Cathy E. Rogers of Newark, DE; niece, Casey E. Johnson of Newark, DE.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Tom’s wife, Lorraine May Rogers, and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
