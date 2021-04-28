ELKTON — Thomas Farrell Bender, 77 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Richwood, WV, on February 4, 1944, he was the son of the late James A. and Leola Bender.
He served his country proudly in the Maryland National Guard and retired from Tom’s Contracting, where he built many homes.
Thomas was a member of the Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, Charlestown, MD. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking and carving his specialty, ducks and swans.
He is survived by his loving wife: Katherine Bender of Elkton, MD; sons: Steven F. Bender (Selina) of North East, MD, James H. Bender (Sandra) of Churchville, MD, Thomas D. Bender (Adrianne) of Port Deposit, MD; daughter: Shawn M. Sadler of Elkton, MD; stepchildren: Angela Shrewsbury (Bryan) and Archie Newby both of Elkton, MD; sister: Goldie Webb; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 West Old Philadelphia Road, North East, MD. Visitation will be held at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
