RICH CREEK, VA — Thomas Eugene Meadows, 75, of Rich Creek, VA, formerly of Elkton, MD went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home. Thomas was born on July 26, 1946, in Hinton, WV and was a son of the late Eugene Dowl Meadows and Mary Ellen Willey Meadows. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Mae Meadows Davis and Mary Christine Meadows Chadwick. Thomas grew up Chesapeake, MD and attended Bohemian Manor High School. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran. He worked for various companies performing maintenance, driving trucks and retired, driving school buses. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Martin Meadows of Rich Creek, two daughters, Trinette Elise Jones (James Tate) of New York, Tammy Elaine Eldreth (Richard) of Maryland, three brothers, Arley Austin Meadows (Nancy) of Port Deposit, MD, Teddy James Meadows (Diane) of Florida, Lewis Jackson Meadows (Joyce) of Elkton, MD, two sisters, Audrey Frances Meadows Roark (Donnie) of Lindside, WV, Margaret Ann Meadows Poore (Ronnie) of Carriere, MS, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11am at the North East United Methodist Cemetery in North East, MD. The family is being served by Givens - Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Meadows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.