Thomas Eric Morsicato, of Perryville, MD and formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Fishersville, VA. He was 76.
Eric was born in New Haven, CT to James and Bertha (Smigelskis) Morsicato on October 25, 1945. He married Nancy L. Whitney of Havre de Grace, MD on October 17, 1982.
He graduated from Ft Lauderdale High and Florida Atlantic University before starting his career in Perryville, MD as their first Town Administrator. He then went on to be City Manager for the town of Bladensburg, Md for 18 years before finishing his career back in Perryville in 2007.
Eric served four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Chaplin Specialist. During his time in Bladensburg, he enjoyed his active role in the Rotary Club. He loved his family and always enjoyed the family get together in Maryland and Connecticut and especially having family and friends visit in Ft. Lauderdale.
Eric was preceded in death by his son, James Morsicato and his parents.
In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by his brother, Jim Morsicato and his wife, Joanna of Denver, CO and their kids Anna, Tina, Eddie, Jonathan; and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Eric will be held at a later time.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.