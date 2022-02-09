ELKTON — Thomas Edwin Hall, 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
He was born in Havre de Grace, MD, on June 30, 1962.
Tom worked as a Senior Machine & Automation Engineer at Terumo Medical in Elkton, MD.
In his spare time, he enjoyed tennis and golf and loved spending time with his family. Tom also spent a significant amount of time at the Alexander Camp in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where fishing and miniature golf were always a good time. He loved listening to music, especially his favorite band, the Beatles.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret "Meg" Hall; one daughter, Kathryn "Katie" Hall of Millersville, MD; his parents, John C. and Susan (Foster) Hall of Rising Sun, MD; sister, Kathleen King (Johney) of North East, MD and brother, Randy Hall (Lisa) of Rising Sun, MD. He is also survived by his father & mother-in law, Peter and Maxine Alexander of Hockessin, DE, sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Schowe of Chadds Ford, PA and Nancy Nance (Randy) of Nags Head, NC, a brother-in-law, Craig Van Sluyters of Grand Rapids, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be private and will begin 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The family invites those who wish to watch the livestreamed service to visit Tom's obituary at www.crouchfuneralhome.com for the link. Livestreaming will begin at 2:45.
